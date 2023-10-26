Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Portsmouth and Southsea Car Boot Sale, a weekly event which takes place on Southsea Common, was due to take place for the final time of the season but “wet weather and poor ground conditions” have led organisers to call it off.

NOW READ: More Portsmouth downpours as Met Office updates severe weather warning

A statement shared on the event’s Facebook page said: “Please note, there is unfortunately no Car Boot taking place this weekend. This is due to the forecast wet weather and poor ground conditions on the event site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A previous car boot sale. The car boot sale will not go ahead this weekend. Picture Credit: Keith Woodland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It has been a great season and we would like to thank everyone who attended our Car Boots. In particular, we would like to thank Mercedes, Gillian, Mandrake and our Catering providers for their support since we started back up in March. We look forward to seeing you all again next year.”