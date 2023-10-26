News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth weather: Southsea car boot sale cancelled after Met Office weather warning for severe rain this weekend

Portsmouth’s last car boot sale of the year will not be going ahead due to a severe weather forecast.
By Joe Buncle
Published 26th Oct 2023, 14:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 14:21 BST
The Portsmouth and Southsea Car Boot Sale, a weekly event which takes place on Southsea Common, was due to take place for the final time of the season but “wet weather and poor ground conditions” have led organisers to call it off.

A statement shared on the event’s Facebook page said: “Please note, there is unfortunately no Car Boot taking place this weekend. This is due to the forecast wet weather and poor ground conditions on the event site.

A previous car boot sale. The car boot sale will not go ahead this weekend. Picture Credit: Keith WoodlandA previous car boot sale. The car boot sale will not go ahead this weekend. Picture Credit: Keith Woodland
"It has been a great season and we would like to thank everyone who attended our Car Boots. In particular, we would like to thank Mercedes, Gillian, Mandrake and our Catering providers for their support since we started back up in March. We look forward to seeing you all again next year.”

It comes after the Met Office issued a yellow rain warning which covers the Portsmouth area this weekend.

