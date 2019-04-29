Have your say

A ‘Spanish plume’ could be set to bring a three-month heatwave to the UK as forecasters predict soaring Bank Holiday temperatures.

The 900-mile wide jet of hot air could bring warm weather which will last until July.

People enjoying the warm weather down at the Hot Walls, Old Portsmouth, on Friday, April 19. Picture: Sarah Standing (190419-5465)

Forecasters are predicting that temperatures could reach 26C in parts of Britain over the Bank Holiday weekend and that they could soar to 28C later on in May.

The Met Office’s long-range forecast is predicting higher-than-average temperatures lasting for the next three months.

The Sun Online reports that meteorologist Sarah Kent said: ‘The forecast is based on probabilities that are averaged over the whole three month period.

‘So it’s a little bit like odds on a horse race – it’s not saying other outcomes are not possible, but that on balance over the three months we are slightly more likely to have warmer than average conditions.

‘It’s not saying hot days, necessarily; it might be milder nights, for instance.’

The warmest temperature of 2019 so far was recorded in Gosport on Easter Saturday, with the mercury hitting 25.5C.

However before the Spanish plume arrives, it will be a milder start in Portsmouth this week.

Forecasters are predicting sunny spells interspersed with cloudy conditions for the city today, with highs of 13C.

It is set to be sunny again tomorrow with temperatures remaining in the low teens.