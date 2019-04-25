Have your say

THE weekend will get off to a stormy start with gale force winds set to batter the region.

Storm Hannah will also bring heavy rain to Portsmouth on Saturday as well as gusts of over 50mph.

The storm is set to bring strong winds to Southern England in coming days, the Met Office has said.

Winds will be more breezy on Friday night in Portsmouth with gusts staying steady at around 30mph before growing stronger overnight into Saturday.

Gales of 52mph are being forecast to hit the region between 10am and 4pm on April 27.

The Met Office has tweeted: ‘#StormHannah has been named by @MetEireann. The storm will bring severe gales to Ireland on Friday night, with strong winds also expected for southern parts of the UK.’

Weather forecast for Portsmouth

Thursday – Sunny intervals with light showers from 6pm to 9pm – there will be highs of 14C and lows of 10C.

Friday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning – there will be highs of 14C and lows of 9C

Saturday – Heavy rain between 12am and 7am followed by cloudy conditions - there will be highs of 12C and lows of 7C.

Sunday – Cloudy weather all day – there will be highs of 13C and lows of 9C.

Monday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime – there will be highs of 13C and 8C.