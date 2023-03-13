The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for wind this morning across much of the south of England. Southwesterly winds may lead to some disruption, the forecaster added.

‘Southwesterly winds will widely gust to between 50 and 55mph, with gusts reaching 60 to 65mph over some exposed coasts and hills,’ the Met Office said. ‘The highest gusts are expected between mid-morning and mid-afternoon.’

The forecaster said this may lead to delays on the roads, especially effecting high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges. Disruption is considered likely for rail, ferry and bus passengers. The warning is in place between 10am and 6pm.

Hovercraft services between Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight have been cancelled ‘due to adverse weather’. ‘Tickets will be accepted on the Fast Cat Service. Please see our Disruption Contingency Plan web page,’ Hovertravel said.

Travel updates are regularly made on the Hovertravel Twitter account. The Met Office added there is a possibility for a short term loss of power and damage to trees.

A weather warning for wind has been issued for Portsmouth and much of the south of England today. Pictured is windy weather in Southsea in 2020. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

Despite the turbulent winds, sunny conditions are forecast today, with temperatures remaining level at 12C for much of the day. The Met Office said this may feel colder – around 8C – due to the gusts.

Heavy showers are expected between 4pm and 6pm, with cloudy but dry weather expected for much of the evening. Temperatures are expected to peak at 10C at 9pm.