Portsmouth weather: Temperatures to drop as Met Office issues severe rain warning - will it snow
and live on Freeview channel 276
Heavy rain is set to continue in the Portsmouth area for the rest of today (February 25), easing tomorrow morning. According to the Met Office, temperatures while fall on Monday night and by 6.00am on Tuesday, it is expected to be 2° - with a "feels like" temperature prediction of -1°.
According to the forecaster's long range weather outlook for London and the South East - for the period between Friday, February 1 and Sunday, March 10 - snow could also be on the way for the region.
The Met Office states: "It will become cooler and more unsettled from Friday and through the weekend with temperatures a little below average. Areas of showers sometimes banding together for longer spells of rain, this heavy at times and likely to turn wintry, even a lower levels and some snow accumulations are likely over higher ground, particularly in the west. Clearer spells overnight with some frost or fog patches developing. Into the following week, the pattern likely returning to occasional frontal systems affecting more northern and western areas with some more settled spells developing in eastern areas as settled conditions spread out from northern Europe. Remaining around average temperatures for the time of year though some short-lived colder interludes remain likely."
Large parts of the South have been issued with yellow weather warnings for rain today and tomorrow - with flooding and travel disruption likely - but this does not currently include the Portsmouth area. You can stay up to date on the Met Office website.