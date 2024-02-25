Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Heavy rain is set to continue in the Portsmouth area for the rest of today (February 25), easing tomorrow morning. According to the Met Office, temperatures while fall on Monday night and by 6.00am on Tuesday, it is expected to be 2° - with a "feels like" temperature prediction of -1°.

According to the forecaster's long range weather outlook for London and the South East - for the period between Friday, February 1 and Sunday, March 10 - snow could also be on the way for the region.

Pictured is a flooded Portsmouth street earlier this winter. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The Met Office states: "It will become cooler and more unsettled from Friday and through the weekend with temperatures a little below average. Areas of showers sometimes banding together for longer spells of rain, this heavy at times and likely to turn wintry, even a lower levels and some snow accumulations are likely over higher ground, particularly in the west. Clearer spells overnight with some frost or fog patches developing. Into the following week, the pattern likely returning to occasional frontal systems affecting more northern and western areas with some more settled spells developing in eastern areas as settled conditions spread out from northern Europe. Remaining around average temperatures for the time of year though some short-lived colder interludes remain likely."