It could be time to get out the barbecues in Portsmouth tomorrow as temperatures are expected to rise over 20C.

The Met Office is forecasting long spells of sun on Tuesday with highs of 21C on the south coast.

The unusually-warm May weather comes just days after a weather warning for rain was issued for parts of Hampshire.

According to forecasters it will be hottest in the middle of the afternoon – about 3pm to 4pm – but the warm temperatures will continue all day.

It could reach 22C in some parts of the south east, with any low cloud and fog patches clearing by the morning.

READ MORE: 13 great beer gardens in the Portsmouth area for a pint in the sun

Wednesday will also be warm with highs of 17C expected, but the rest of the week should be cloudier as we head towards the bank holiday weekend.

Latest bank holiday forecast for Portsmouth

Fortunately for the thousands of revellers heading to South Central Festival this weekend, they should expect to escape the traditional bank holiday washout.

READ MORE: These are the areas you banned from haing barbecues on Southsea seafront

The outlook for the weekend, according to the Met Office, should be warm with temperatures reaching 16C, turning sunnier by the afternoon on both Saturday and Sunday.