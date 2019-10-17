Have your say

The weekend is set to get off to a stormy start according to the latest forecast.

The Met Office is predicting that Portsmouth residents can expect thunderstorms to hit the city on Friday.

Lightning at portsdown hill. Picture: Andrew Price

On its website the forecast for tomorrow says ‘heavy rain changing to thunder showers by late morning’.

Portsmouth is expected to be hit by thunder in the early hours of the morning, with the Met Office predicting them for 2am and 5am, as well as just before lunchtime at 11am and in the afternoon at 4pm.

Rain showers, frequently heavy, are also being predicted for much of the rest of the day.

While thunder showers are also being forecast for between 5pm and 6pm today.

Thunderstorms are also being predicted for 2pm on Friday afternoon in Fareham.

While there is a 60 per cent chance Gosport could see thunder showers between 5pm and 6pm today, according to the latest forecast.

In Havant thunderstorms are being forecast for noon today and the same is being predicted for Waterlooville.

However Hayling Island looks set to avoid the thunderstorms over the next couple of days, according to the Met Office forecast.