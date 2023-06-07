The Met Office and UKHSA has issued the South East, including Portsmouth, and five other areas in the UK with this year’s first Heat-Health Alert. The other regions include the East Midlands, West Midlands, East of England, South West and London.

The alert is currently in place from 9am on Friday, June 9 to 9am on Monday, June 12 and if current forecasted temperatures are reached, it is likely that there could be some impacts across the health and social care sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the new HHA system introduced by UKHSA and the Met Office, a yellow alert means that any impacts include the increased use of health care services by vulnerable populations and an increase in risk to health for individuals over the age of 65 or those with pre-existing health conditions, including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. There is also the potential for indoor environments, including health and care settings, to become very warm.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: “In the coming days we are likely to experience our first sustained period of hot weather of the year so far, so it’s important that everyone ensures they keep hydrated and cool while enjoying the sun.

“Forecasted temperatures this week will primarily impact those over the age of 65 or those with pre-existing health conditions such as respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.If you have friends, family or neighbours who you know are more vulnerable to the effects of hot weather, it is important you check in on them and ensure they are aware of the forecasts and are following the necessary advice.”

But how high will temperatures reach in Portsmouth over the weekend? Here’s everything you need to know.

Portsmouth Met Office weather forecast for this weekend

It’s set to be another warm weekend in Portsmouth

Friday, June 9

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Friday, it will be sunny in Portsmouth during the morning before the skies change to cloudy in the afternoon. Maximum temperatures of 25°C.

Saturday, June 10

Saturday will see cloudy skies in the morning, changing to sunny intervals by late morning. Maximum temperatures of 21°C.

Sunday, June 11

On Sunday, it will be overcast before it changes to sunny intervals in the afternoon. Maximum temperatures of 20°C.

Monday, June 12