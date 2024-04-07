Portsmouth weather: Yellow warning across Hampshire over strong winds of 60mph
A spell of “strong onshore winds” will affect parts of the English Channel coastline overnight Monday and Tuesday morning, the forecaster said. Gusts will reach 40-50 mph just inland from the coastal strip and potentially as much as 60 mph along the most exposed coastal spots. Through Tuesday morning, the wind will ease and direction change to offshore.
The winds will hit areas across the region including Hampshire, the Isle of Wight, West Sussex, east Dorset and parts of Kent.
The Met Office advised: “If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea.
“Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”
