Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A spell of “strong onshore winds” will affect parts of the English Channel coastline overnight Monday and Tuesday morning, the forecaster said. Gusts will reach 40-50 mph just inland from the coastal strip and potentially as much as 60 mph along the most exposed coastal spots. Through Tuesday morning, the wind will ease and direction change to offshore.

Strong winds are predicted. Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winds will hit areas across the region including Hampshire, the Isle of Wight, West Sussex, east Dorset and parts of Kent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office advised: “If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea.