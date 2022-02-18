Storm Eunice: Updating list of Portsmouth and Hampshire school closures announced as storm is declared a major incident
STORM Eunice has been declared a major incident – as school closures are announced across the county.
The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Local Resilience Forum, which looks after emergency planning, says that the forecast 80mph winds mean that the storm has been named a ‘major incident’.
The Environment Agency has issued a number of flood alerts in coastal areas.
There’s expected disruption to the road and transport network, so members of the public are advised not to travel if possible, and to keep up to date with the latest bulletins from travel operators.
Schools across the area are beginning to announce closures, and Portsmouth City Council has recommended that schools do not open.
Here are some of those which have confirmed they will not open, but will conduct remote lessons where possible.
Please let us know any more schools which are closed.
Portsmouth
Beacon View Primary Academy
Miltoncross Academy
Southsea Infants
Fernhurst Junior
Wimborne Primary School
Redwood Park Academy
St Edmund's Catholic School
UTC Portsmouth
Trafalgar School
Northern Parade Schools
Arundel Court
Cottage Grove
Mayfield School
Cliffdale Primary Academy
The Victory Primary School
Castle View Academy
Priory School
Highbury College
Highbury Primary School
Ark Ayrton Primary Academy
The Portsmouth Academy
Solent Infant School
Solent Junior School
New Horizons Primary School
Westover Primary School
The Harbour School
Devonshire Infant School
Langstone Junior Academy
Springfield School
King’s Academy College Park
Newbridge Junior School
Portsdown Primary School
Admiral Lord Nelson School
Copnor Primary School
Ark Charter Academy
Flying Bull Academy
Gosport
Bay House School
St Vincent College
Bridgemary School
Brune Park Community School
Peel Common Infant School And Nursery Unit
Havant
The Hayling College
Mill Rythe Junior School
Prospect School
Waterlooville
Purbrook Park School
Woodcroft Primary School
Havant and South Downs College
Fareham
Wallisdean Junior School
Wallisdean Infant School
Cams Hill School
Henry Cort Community College
Park Gate Primary School
Swanmore
Swanmore College
Sarisbury
Brookfield Community School
Stubbington
Crofton School
Bursledon
Bursledon Junior School
Emsworth
Glenwood School