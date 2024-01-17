Sleet or snow possible for Portsmouth and Hampshire, Met Office says

Sleet or snow could hit the Portsmouth area this afternoon, the Met Office has warned.

The forecaster said there is a chance of precipitation from 3pm today (Wednesday). A post from the Met Office said: "On the cloudy side in places at first, especially in the south with some isolated sleet or snow is possible across southern counties. Turning drier later, with cloud slowly clearing eastwards, but staying cloudy. Maximum temperature 3 °C."

Tonight it will remain cold with a severe frost and icy patches. But temperatures will rise to double figures from Sunday, January 21 in a change which will be welcome to some in the city following the results of an arctic blast hitting the country.