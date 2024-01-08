Smattering of snow falls in Portsmouth - as temperatures drop overnight

The mini flurries have been happening on and off this afternoon (Monday, January 8) with a weather warning remaining in place for icy surfaces with temperatures expected to drop to freezing overnight across the south coast according to both the MET Office and BBC Weather forecast. This prompted Met Office to issue a weather warning for Hampshire .

A Met office spokesman said: “Most places will see little or no lying snow, but 1-2 cm may settle in one or two places, mostly over high ground. In addition, some icy surfaces are possible for a time. However, the chance this reduces by dawn on Tuesday as snow showers clear to the west and surfaces dry out.”