Storm Ciaran: Damage to Southsea promenade with concrete slabs coming loose and debris on the beach and road

Damage has been caused to Southsea Promenade after Storm Ciaran hit last night.
By Kelly Brown
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 12:03 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 12:09 GMT

A number of concrete slabs to the east of South Parade Pier have come out of place from the edge of the promenade, with shingle and other debris also spread across the beach and road.

Work to improve the sea defences has not yet begun on the area where the area where the damage has been caused.

The storm caused damage along the promenade in Southsea

1. Southsea damage

The storm caused damage along the promenade in Southsea Photo: Habibur Rahman

Shingle all over the promenade and road

2. Southsea damage

Shingle all over the promenade and road Photo: Habibur Rahman

Debris near South Parade Pier

3. Southsea damage

Debris near South Parade Pier Photo: Habibur Rahman

