Storm Ciaran: Damage to Southsea promenade with concrete slabs coming loose and debris on the beach and road
Damage has been caused to Southsea Promenade after Storm Ciaran hit last night.
A number of concrete slabs to the east of South Parade Pier have come out of place from the edge of the promenade, with shingle and other debris also spread across the beach and road.
Work to improve the sea defences has not yet begun on the area where the area where the damage has been caused.