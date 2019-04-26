Have your say

A STORM is set to batter Portsmouth with ‘severe' winds over the next 24 hours.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for gales across our region for tonight and tomorrow.

Storm Hannah will hit Portsmouth in coming hours. Picture: Will Caddy

Portsmouth is set to be hit by winds nearing 50mph over the coming day as Storm Hannah sweeps across the south of the England.

The weather warning is in place from 9pm tonight until 3pm tomorrow, meaning the weekend will get off to a stormy start.

Here’s what you need to know:

When will Storm Hannah hit Portsmouth?

The Met Office's hour-by-hour forecast is available throughout tonight and tomorrow.

Here is what they are predicting:

Friday

4pm – Cloudy – wind speed of 25mph – highs of 13C

5pm – Sunny intervals– wind speed of 28mph – highs of 13C

6pm – Sunny intervals– wind speed of 31mph – highs of 12C

7pm – Cloudy – wind speed of 29mph - highs of 11C

8pm – Light rain – wind speed of 29mph - highs of 11C

9pm – Light rain – wind speed of 25mph - highs of 10C

10pm - Heavy rain – wind speed of 30mph - highs of 10C

11pm - Heavy rain – wind speed of 37mph - highs of 10C

Saturday

12am – Heavy rain – wind speed of 35mph - highs of 11C

1am – Light showers - wind speed of 35mph - highs of 10C

2am – Light showers - wind speed of 36mph - highs of 10C

3am - Partly cloudy – wind speed of 39mph - highs of 9C

4am - Partly cloudy – wind speed of 40mph - highs of 9C

5am - Partly cloudy – wind speed of 41mph - highs of 9C

6am – Sunny intervals - wind speed of 42mph – highs of 8C

7am – Sunny intervals - wind speed of 42mph – highs of 8C

8am – Sunny intervals - wind speed of 43mph – highs of 8C

9am – Sunny intervals - wind speed of 44mph – highs of 9C

10am – Sunny intervals - wind speed of 43mph – highs of 10C

11am – Sunny intervals - wind speed of 47mph – highs of 10C

Noon – Sunny intervals - wind speed of 45mph – highs of 11C

1pm – Sunny intervals - wind speed of 43mph – highs of 12C

2pm – Cloudy – wind speed of 42mph – highs of 12C

3pm – Sunny intervals - wind speed of 43mph - highs of 12C

What can we expect?

The Met Office has warned residents to be on-guard for the following:

- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely, with bus and train services affected

- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

- Some short term loss of power and other services is possible due to fallen branches

- It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities could be affected by spray and/or large waves.