Coastlines will be battered by winds up to 60mph as Storm Noa sweeps across the south. The Met Office has issued a number of yellow weather warnings for many seaside areas, including Portsmouth, for Wednesday (April 12).

Dubbed Storm Noa by the French meteorological service, the weather front is set to bring strong wind and heavy rain. Portsmouth locals can expect rain showers across this afternoon, which will be accompanied by wind gusts between 40 and 50mph.

The Met Office states the strongest wind will be around 3pm as it is set to reach 60mph along the port city. The wind is set to ease by the end of the day but will still be around 40mph.

As part of Portsmouth’s yellow weather warning, the Met Office advises locals and those visiting affected areas to be aware of potential disruptions to public transport services.

A few ferry companies who offer services from Portsmouth Port have already announced they have cancelled select sailings due to the weather conditions.

Foot passenger hovercraft service to the Isle Of Wight Hovertravel ‘s website states it has cancelled services because of "adverse weather." Brittany Ferries appears to have also had some services cancelled due to the weather.

Elsewhere, both South Western Railway and Southern Railway have advised their customers of delays that are expected to last until the end of the day.