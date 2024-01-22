WATCH: Stormy seas batter Southsea as Storm Isha hits Portsmouth
High winds and stormy seas continue to batter Southsea this morning as Storm Isha continues to cause disruption.
The MET Office issued an amber weather warning as a result of the high winds, with gusts frequently reaching 50-60 mph throughout last night - with some winds even reaching up to 80 mph at times. This morning (Monday, January 22) a yellow warning remains in place.
Watch the video embedded in this story, taken by Marcin Jedrysiak, which shows Southsea Seafront being given a battering this morning.