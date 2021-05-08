Sunny spells, rain showers and clouds in hectic Portsmouth weather forecast

The Met Office has forecast rainfall throughout Saturday morning, with sunny spells breaking through later in the afternoon.

Portsmouth will see highs of 15C and lows of 7C during the day.

Southsea from the sky. Picture: Ryan Atfield

Sunday will be largely cloudy, with some sunny spells in the afternoon.

Rain could sweep in towards the evening, but we’ll again see highs of 15C, with lows of 11C.

According to the Met Office, Monday’s weather is also tough to predict, with sunny spells due to be interspersed with rain showers.

