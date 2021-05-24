Temperatures will reach 18C in Portsmouth this week. Picture: Sarah Standing (250620-5015)

The season has been a particularly wet one for the UK as a whole, the Met Office has said.

By Friday, the country had seen 131 per cent of the usual month’s rainfall already, according to meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth.

However, with an average 91.2mm across the nation so far, the UK is well off hitting the record 131.7mm recorded in May 1967.

But with another bank holiday coming up, will May end with a flourish or continue with grey skies and rainfall?

Here is what the current seven day forecast is predicting for across the Portsmouth area.

Portsmouth

Monday – Heavy shows – highs of 12C and lows of 8C

Tuesday – Sunny changing to cloudy – highs of 15C and lows of 8C

Wednesday – Sunny changing to cloudy – highs of 15C and lows of 8C

Thursday – Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime – highs of 15C and lows of 9C

Friday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 16C and lows of 10C

Saturday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy – highs of 17C and lows of 10C

Sunday – sunny – highs of 18C and lows of 10C

Gosport

Monday – sunny changing to light rain – highs of 12C and lows of 8C

Tuesday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy – highs of 15C and lows of 8C

Wednesday – Sunny changing to cloudy – highs of 15C and lows of 8C

Thursday – Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime – highs of 15C and lows of 9C

Friday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 16C and lows of 11C

Saturday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy – highs of 16C and lows of 10C

Sunday – sunny – highs of 17C and lows of 10C

Fareham

Monday – sunny changing to light showers – highs of 12C and lows of 7C

Tuesday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy – highs of 15C and lows of 7C

Wednesday – Sunny changing to cloudy – highs of 15C and lows of 8C

Thursday – Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime – highs of 16C and lows of 9C

Friday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 17C and lows of 11C

Saturday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy – highs of 18C and lows of 10C

Sunday – sunny changing to cloudy – highs of 18C and lows of 10C

Havant

Monday – heavy showers – highs of 12C and lows of 7C

Tuesday – Sunny intervals changing to light showers – highs of 15C and lows of 7C

Wednesday – Sunny changing to cloudy – highs of 15C and lows of 8C

Thursday – Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime – highs of 16C and lows of 9C

Friday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 16C and lows of 11C

Saturday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy – highs of 17C and lows of 10C

Sunday – sunny – highs of 17C and lows of 10C

Waterlooville

Monday – Cloudy changing to light showers – highs of 12C and lows of 7C

Tuesday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy – highs of 15C and lows of 6C

Wednesday – Sunny changing to cloudy – highs of 16C and lows of 7C

Thursday – Sunny changing to cloudy – highs of 17C and lows of 8C

Friday – Cloudy – highs of 17C and lows of 10C

Saturday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 19C and lows of 9C

Sunday – sunny changing to cloudy – highs of 18C and lows of 9C

What do you think about the forecast? Are you excited for warmer days? Let us know in the comments below.

