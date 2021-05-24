This is when the weather is set to improve in Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant, Fareham and Waterlooville
Spring has been a bit of a letdown weather wise.
The season has been a particularly wet one for the UK as a whole, the Met Office has said.
By Friday, the country had seen 131 per cent of the usual month’s rainfall already, according to meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth.
However, with an average 91.2mm across the nation so far, the UK is well off hitting the record 131.7mm recorded in May 1967.
But with another bank holiday coming up, will May end with a flourish or continue with grey skies and rainfall?
Here is what the current seven day forecast is predicting for across the Portsmouth area.
Portsmouth
Monday – Heavy shows – highs of 12C and lows of 8C
Tuesday – Sunny changing to cloudy – highs of 15C and lows of 8C
Wednesday – Sunny changing to cloudy – highs of 15C and lows of 8C
Thursday – Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime – highs of 15C and lows of 9C
Friday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 16C and lows of 10C
Saturday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy – highs of 17C and lows of 10C
Sunday – sunny – highs of 18C and lows of 10C
Gosport
Monday – sunny changing to light rain – highs of 12C and lows of 8C
Tuesday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy – highs of 15C and lows of 8C
Wednesday – Sunny changing to cloudy – highs of 15C and lows of 8C
Thursday – Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime – highs of 15C and lows of 9C
Friday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 16C and lows of 11C
Saturday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy – highs of 16C and lows of 10C
Sunday – sunny – highs of 17C and lows of 10C
Fareham
Monday – sunny changing to light showers – highs of 12C and lows of 7C
Tuesday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy – highs of 15C and lows of 7C
Wednesday – Sunny changing to cloudy – highs of 15C and lows of 8C
Thursday – Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime – highs of 16C and lows of 9C
Friday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 17C and lows of 11C
Saturday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy – highs of 18C and lows of 10C
Sunday – sunny changing to cloudy – highs of 18C and lows of 10C
Havant
Monday – heavy showers – highs of 12C and lows of 7C
Tuesday – Sunny intervals changing to light showers – highs of 15C and lows of 7C
Wednesday – Sunny changing to cloudy – highs of 15C and lows of 8C
Thursday – Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime – highs of 16C and lows of 9C
Friday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 16C and lows of 11C
Saturday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy – highs of 17C and lows of 10C
Sunday – sunny – highs of 17C and lows of 10C
Waterlooville
Monday – Cloudy changing to light showers – highs of 12C and lows of 7C
Tuesday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy – highs of 15C and lows of 6C
Wednesday – Sunny changing to cloudy – highs of 16C and lows of 7C
Thursday – Sunny changing to cloudy – highs of 17C and lows of 8C
Friday – Cloudy – highs of 17C and lows of 10C
Saturday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 19C and lows of 9C
Sunday – sunny changing to cloudy – highs of 18C and lows of 9C
