Thunderstorms in Portsmouth yellow weather warning: Met Office forecast for today and tomorrow in city, Fareham, Gosport, and Havant and Waterlooville
A YELLOW warning for thunderstorms is still in place for today and tomorrow as the Met Office forecasts torrential rain hitting the area.
The turn in weather follows the heatwave which affected communities across the country last week.
Portsmouth can expect thunder and rain until around 4pm today with a break at around 12.30pm when the weather is expected to be cloudy.
Rain and thunder is also forecast in the city for tomorrow at 1pm.
Fareham and Havant can both expect thunder and rain until around 1pm today, while Gosport is forecast for thunderstorm weather until 4pm.
Waterlooville is predicted to see thunder and rain until about 11am this morning.
The Met Office predicts a high chance of precipitation on Wednesday morning for Fareham, Gosport, Havant, and Waterlooville.
A yellow warning for thunderstorms means that the Met Office is warning that the weather could bring possible disruption, and residents are advised to stay safe.
A Met Office statement for the south says: ‘Whilst some places will miss them, thunderstorms and areas of heavy rain seem likely to develop quite widely on Tuesday across parts of England and Wales. 20-30 mm of rain is possible within an hour, but where areas of thundery rain become slow-moving, some places could see 50 mm in less than three hours. There is a low probability that higher totals could occur in a few spots over the course of the day, while hail and frequent lightning are likely additional hazards for some places. There is considerable uncertainty at this stage in regional and county level focus.’