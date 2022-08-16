Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The turn in weather follows the heatwave which affected communities across the country last week.

Portsmouth can expect thunder and rain until around 4pm today with a break at around 12.30pm when the weather is expected to be cloudy.

Rain and thunder is also forecast in the city for tomorrow at 1pm.

A lightning thunderstorm passes over HMS Dauntless docked at the Portsmouth Naval base. Picture: Paul Jacobs (142100-30)

Fareham and Havant can both expect thunder and rain until around 1pm today, while Gosport is forecast for thunderstorm weather until 4pm.

Waterlooville is predicted to see thunder and rain until about 11am this morning.

The Met Office predicts a high chance of precipitation on Wednesday morning for Fareham, Gosport, Havant, and Waterlooville.

A yellow warning for thunderstorms means that the Met Office is warning that the weather could bring possible disruption, and residents are advised to stay safe.