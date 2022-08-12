In contrast to the heatwave and current arid conditions, the Met Office predicts Fareham, Waterlooville, and other parts of Hampshire will be hit by thundery deluges.
The forecaster said some places will stay dry while others will experience heavy rain, on Monday.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Fareham dog walker and trainer Ian 'Wiggy' Symes thought to be killed by XL American Bully breed dog
-
2
Man dies after dog attack at Hillson Drive recreation ground in Fareham - owner is arrested
-
3
Police have found a missing Southsea woman
-
4
Royal Navy warship based in Portsmouth is due to set sail on a three-year mission to maintain the security in Gulf
-
5
Police update over Leigh Park dog attack that left girl, 3, seriously injured
‘Whilst some places will avoid them, thunderstorms are likely to develop increasingly widely as we go through Monday,’ the Met Office said.
‘Storms will probably already be underway for Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland by early Monday, before also developing across parts of England and Wales by late morning and into the afternoon. Storms should begin to ease from the west later.
‘Very locally 20-30 mm of rain is possible in an hour, and up to around 50 mm in three to six hours. Hail and frequent lightning are also possible.’
The weather warning will be in place from 6am to midnight.
Disruption is also likely due to the storms, according to the forecaster.
SEE ALSO: Tetchy argument ensues as Havant firefighter challenges man for having bonfire in his Hayling Island garden during a heatwave that 'panicked' residents
The Met Office added: ‘There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.
‘Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.
‘Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
‘There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.’