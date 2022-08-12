Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In contrast to the heatwave and current arid conditions, the Met Office predicts Fareham, Waterlooville, and other parts of Hampshire will be hit by thundery deluges.

The forecaster said some places will stay dry while others will experience heavy rain, on Monday.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued over Fareham and Waterlooville. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images.

‘Whilst some places will avoid them, thunderstorms are likely to develop increasingly widely as we go through Monday,’ the Met Office said.

‘Storms will probably already be underway for Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland by early Monday, before also developing across parts of England and Wales by late morning and into the afternoon. Storms should begin to ease from the west later.

‘Very locally 20-30 mm of rain is possible in an hour, and up to around 50 mm in three to six hours. Hail and frequent lightning are also possible.’

The weather warning will be in place from 6am to midnight.

The warning covers Fareham, Waterlooville, and parts of Hampshire. Picture: Met Office.

Disruption is also likely due to the storms, according to the forecaster.

The Met Office added: ‘There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

‘Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

‘Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.