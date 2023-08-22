Victorious Festival is back again this year for a three-day musical bonanza. The festival, which will take place between August 25 and 29, promises to be bigger and better this year with a line-up full of huge artists and comedians.

In December 2022, it was announced that Jamiroquai will headline the Friday night and it was later revealed that Kasabian and Mumford & Sons would headline on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Other artists that have been announced for this year’s Victorious Festival include DJ Pete Tong delivering Ibiza Classics with the Essential Orchestra, Annie Mac, Blossoms, Ellie Goulding and more.

But what is the weather forecast in Portsmouth over the course of Victorious Festival? Here’s an hour-by-hour forecast, according to the Met Office.

Victorious Festival 2023 weather forecast

Victorious Festival is one of the most popular events of the year. Picture: Alex Shute

Friday, August 25

7am to 10am: Cloudy with sunny intervals, highs of 18C

1pm to 3pm: Sunny intervals, highs of 20C

4pm to 8pm:Sunny intervals continue, highs of 20C

9pm to midnight:Partly cloudy, dropping to 17C

Saturday, August 26

7am to 10am:Sunny skies, highs of 17C

1pm to 3pm: Light showers, highs of 19C

4pm to 8pm:Light showers continue, highs of 19C

9pm to midnight: Clear skies, dropping to 17C

Sunday, August 27

7am to 10am:Sunny skies, highs of 17C

1pm to 3pm:Sunny intervals, highs of 20C

4pm to 8pm:Sunny intervals continue, highs of 20C