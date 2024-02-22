News you can trust since 1877
WATCH: Barricade of wet and windy weather attacks the city following yellow weather warnings

A wall of horrible wet and windy weather has made itself apparent as it batters the city.
Sophie Lewis
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 11:22 GMT
Yellow weather warnings have been issued for the majority of the South of England as rain and wind hit the coast with force. The yellow weather warnings are for both the strong winds and the heavy rain - the warning for rain will be in place between 11:08am and 4pm today (February 22) whilst the warning for wind spans from 8am to 6pm.

The Met Office said: "Rather cloudy, with a band of rain, locally heavy, moving eastwards across all parts during the day, bringing a risk of thunder and squally winds. Risk of severe gales near coasts. A mild start, before temperatures drop to near-average."

Showers will continue to impact some coastal areas throughout the weekend. For more information about the weather warnings, click here.

