WATCH: Barricade of wet and windy weather attacks the city following yellow weather warnings
Yellow weather warnings have been issued for the majority of the South of England as rain and wind hit the coast with force. The yellow weather warnings are for both the strong winds and the heavy rain - the warning for rain will be in place between 11:08am and 4pm today (February 22) whilst the warning for wind spans from 8am to 6pm.
The Met Office said: "Rather cloudy, with a band of rain, locally heavy, moving eastwards across all parts during the day, bringing a risk of thunder and squally winds. Risk of severe gales near coasts. A mild start, before temperatures drop to near-average."