Weather in Portsmouth: Rain and clouds dominate this week's weather with brief sunny spells
By Sophie Lewis
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 16:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jul 2023, 16:36 BST
Monday will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain which will push southwards. The weather will ease on Monday afternoon with sunny spells and showers.
It is likely that there will be continual heavy showers.
The rest of the week will be unpredictable with a combination of sunny spells with scattered showers on Tuesday and clouds and rain will continue on Wednesday.