Weather in Portsmouth: Rain and clouds dominate this week's weather with brief sunny spells

Rain and clouds will dominate the weather this week with minimal sunny spells.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 16:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jul 2023, 16:36 BST

Monday will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain which will push southwards. The weather will ease on Monday afternoon with sunny spells and showers.

It is likely that there will be continual heavy showers.

The rest of the week will be unpredictable with a combination of sunny spells with scattered showers on Tuesday and clouds and rain will continue on Wednesday.

Rain is expected this week. (Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN / AFP) (Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images)Rain is expected this week. (Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN / AFP) (Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images)
Thursday and Friday will remain unsettled and will be wet and cloudy throughout.

