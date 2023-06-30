Weather in Portsmouth: Rain is set to kick this weekend off according to Met Office
The weather this weekend will be a tad unpredictable with rain and sunshine competing for the reigning spot, according to the Met Office.
Friday will be dry and sunny but a chilly breeze will come into coastal areas and in the evening there will be clouds coming in as well as rain and drizzle.
This weather will begin to break in the early hours of the morning but there may be some isolated showers that linger into the morning and temperatures will be a minimum of 17C.
The rain will ease and Saturday should be a breezy day with sunny spells and it will become warmer in the afternoon with a maximum temperature of 24C.
From Sunday to Tuesday, there will be sunny spells but it will remain colder and on Tuesday there will be outbreaks of heavy and blustery showers that will clear overnight.