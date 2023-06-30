The weather this weekend will be a tad unpredictable with rain and sunshine competing for the reigning spot, according to the Met Office.

Friday will be dry and sunny but a chilly breeze will come into coastal areas and in the evening there will be clouds coming in as well as rain and drizzle.

This weather will begin to break in the early hours of the morning but there may be some isolated showers that linger into the morning and temperatures will be a minimum of 17C.

Rain is expected to kick the weekend off. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

The rain will ease and Saturday should be a breezy day with sunny spells and it will become warmer in the afternoon with a maximum temperature of 24C.