Weather in Portsmouth this weekend - when will it rain today and tomorrow

The early morning sunshine will be replaced with wet weather this weekend, with rain due later this morning.
By Kelly Brown
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 09:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jul 2023, 10:17 BST

Showers could due to arrive in Portsmouth today (July 22) at around 11am, with a 90 per cent chance of rain from 1pm carrying on until the early hours of the morning. Temperatures will remain at around 17 degrees. Tomorrow the weather is expected to be dry with sunny intervals, with temperatures up to around 20 degrees.

Meanwhile the whole of next week is predicted to be a mixed bag of sunshine and showers.

