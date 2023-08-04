News you can trust since 1877
Weather in Portsmouth: Yellow weather warnings issued this weekend as wind is set to batter the South

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds and ‘widespread’ rain this weekend.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 4th Aug 2023, 09:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 10:05 BST

This weekend will be kick-started with a rainy Saturday which will continue throughout the day and the heavy showers will be accompanied by thunder at times.

Rain is due to ease slightly during the evening but Sunday will welcome scattered showers throughout with occasional sunny outbreaks.

For the early stages of the week, it will be cloudy with the possibility of some showers.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Steven Keates said: “There’s some potentially disruptive weather on the way on Saturday as a deep area of low pressure for the time of year moves from west to east across central areas of the UK.

"The strongest winds are more likely in southwestern areas of the UK, including parts of Wales, southwest England and along the south coast of England. The most exposed coasts could see gusts in excess of 60mph.

