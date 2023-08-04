Rain is due to ease slightly during the evening but Sunday will welcome scattered showers throughout with occasional sunny outbreaks.

For the early stages of the week, it will be cloudy with the possibility of some showers.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Steven Keates said: “There’s some potentially disruptive weather on the way on Saturday as a deep area of low pressure for the time of year moves from west to east across central areas of the UK.