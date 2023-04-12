The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind covering London and the south east of England, commencing this morning – although rain already hit Portsmouth’s shores yesterday.

Strong winds with gusts of 40-50 mph have been forecast for the majority of Hampshire, reaching 60-70mph in coastal areas such as Portsmouth and Lee-on-the-Solent, which is due to be accompanied by outbreaks of heavy rain or showers.

A weather warning for wind has been issued for Portsmouth and much of the south of England today. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

The weather is likely to cause delays for road, rail, air, and ferry transport, as well as impacting some bus and train services, making journeys longer. Coastal routes, sea fronts, and coastal communities, may suffer from spray and/or large waves, so the Met Office is advising people take caution if you must visit these areas.