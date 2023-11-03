News you can trust since 1877
Weather Warnings in Hampshire: Met Office confirm yellow weather warning this weekend following Storm Ciaran

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office this weekend following days of flooding and heavy rainfall.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 07:41 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 07:41 GMT
Over the past few days, Portsmouth and the surrounding areas have been battered by Storm Ciaran which has caused a significant amount of flooding and damage to homes.

This Saturday (November 4), the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the South Coast, including Portsmouth, which is predicted to see another stint of heavy rainfall.

The Met Office said: “Frequent heavy showers, along with gusty winds, are likely to cause travel disruption and flooding of a few places.”

Storm Ciaran hits Hayling Island on Thursday 2nd November 2023 Pictured: Hayling Island hit by Storm Ciaran Picture: Habibur RahmanStorm Ciaran hits Hayling Island on Thursday 2nd November 2023 Pictured: Hayling Island hit by Storm Ciaran Picture: Habibur Rahman
Storm Ciaran hits Hayling Island on Thursday 2nd November 2023 Pictured: Hayling Island hit by Storm Ciaran Picture: Habibur Rahman

The threat of flooding remains high in the south of England as the UK feels the after-effects of the devastating Storm Ciaran.

Almost 90 flood warnings are still in place with more than 235 flood alerts stretching up through the country, after the south coast and the Channel Islands were battered with heavy rain and gusts.

For more information about the weather warnings, click here.

