A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office this weekend following days of flooding and heavy rainfall.

This Saturday (November 4), the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the South Coast, including Portsmouth, which is predicted to see another stint of heavy rainfall.

The Met Office said: “Frequent heavy showers, along with gusty winds, are likely to cause travel disruption and flooding of a few places.”

Storm Ciaran hits Hayling Island on Thursday 2nd November 2023 Pictured: Hayling Island hit by Storm Ciaran Picture: Habibur Rahman

The threat of flooding remains high in the south of England as the UK feels the after-effects of the devastating Storm Ciaran.