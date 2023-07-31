When will it stop raining? Met Office weather forecast for Portsmouth this week
August is almost here – but the weather has not made for the best start for the summer holidays with rain and winds on most days so far.
There is more rain expected today (Monday, July 31), but according to The Met Office forecasts there are brighter days ahead for the Portsmouth area. Tomorrow will be Sunny intervals changing to cloudy in the afternoon, however Wednesday sees cloudy weather changing to heavy showers by lunchtime.
From Thursday onwards sunny intervals and cloud are forecast up until the end of the weekend.