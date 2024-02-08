Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Will it snow in Portsmouth?

According to the Met Office, Portmsouth will see its temperatures fall below double figures again in coming days and as low as 4°C towards the start of next week.

It comes as yellow and amber weather warnings for snow and ice have been been issued by the forecaster for more northern part of the country - in effect today and on Friday, February 9 and Saturday, February 10. Portsmouth is not excpected to see snow or ice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Met Office chief meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “Cold across most areas away from the south the UK, will be met by moisture-laden air spreading from the south. Where milder air encounters cold air, rain, sleet and snow will develop, bringing the risk of 2-5cm of snow in places, whilst some other areas see little or no snow.

“Over higher ground 5-10cm is likely, while locations above 200m within the Amber warning areas could see up to 25cm of snowfall. Snow here could drift in strong to gale force easterly winds.

"As the milder air from the south gradually pushes northwards the focus for wintry hazards also shifts northward with warnings issued for Scotland.”

Portsmouth yellow weather warning - what to expect

Portsmouth is set to be lashed by heavy downfalls over the next few days as the Met Office has issued a severe weather warning for the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The yellow rain warning, effecting much of the South, is in place from 2am today (Thursday 8) until 6am on Friday, February 9. Flooding and disrupted journeys by road and rail are expected.

A statement from the forecaster said: "A couple of bands of rain, heavy in places, will push northwards across southern England and south Wales during Thursday and early on Friday. Whilst a drier interlude is likely for a time during the middle part of Thursday, many places in the warning area will see 15-25 mm of rain accumulate during this period. However, some higher ground areas of southern England and south Wales could see as much as 35-45 mm of rain."