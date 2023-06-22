News you can trust since 1877
Yellow weather warning for the South East with heavy showers and thunderstorms expected - but things are looking sunny for Portsmouth

A new weather warning has been issued for the South East with heavy showers and thunderstorms expected to cause some flooding and disruption in a few places – but the forecast is looking sunny for Portsmouth.
By Kelly Brown
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 10:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 10:47 BST

The Met Office has issued a Yellow warning of thunderstorm for the region with Buckinghamshire, Milton Keynes and Oxfordshire expected to the hardest hit in the South East later today (Thursday, June 22). However in Portsmouth the forecast for the city and surrounding area remains sunny with temperatures expected to continue to rise over the next few days.

Today high temperatures are expected of up to 25 degrees Celsius, followed by temperatures of up to 22 degrees tomorrow (Friday, June 23), 21 degrees on Saturday and 22 degrees on Sunday.

For the MET Office’s latest forecast visit its website.

The sunshine is expected to last all weekend in PortsmouthThe sunshine is expected to last all weekend in Portsmouth
