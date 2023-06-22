Yellow weather warning for the South East with heavy showers and thunderstorms expected - but things are looking sunny for Portsmouth
A new weather warning has been issued for the South East with heavy showers and thunderstorms expected to cause some flooding and disruption in a few places – but the forecast is looking sunny for Portsmouth.
The Met Office has issued a Yellow warning of thunderstorm for the region with Buckinghamshire, Milton Keynes and Oxfordshire expected to the hardest hit in the South East later today (Thursday, June 22). However in Portsmouth the forecast for the city and surrounding area remains sunny with temperatures expected to continue to rise over the next few days.
Today high temperatures are expected of up to 25 degrees Celsius, followed by temperatures of up to 22 degrees tomorrow (Friday, June 23), 21 degrees on Saturday and 22 degrees on Sunday.