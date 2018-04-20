Weekend weather update for Portsmouth and the Solent - dig out your sunglasses

Sun worshippers eager to know what the weekend weather will bring can rest assured that the sun will be here to stay - for the most part.

The Met Office has forecast a dry and sunny Saturday with cooling onshore breezes.

Summer on Southsea beach

Hordes of families, students and revellers are expected to head to the beach this weekend and make the most of the hot weather, as maximum temperatures are expected to reach around 21C

Beaches across the south coast and local pub gardens are sure to be packed with people enjoying the sunshine before Saturday evening, when thundery showers are expected to hit.

The showers will develop and could continue throughout the night, according to the Met Office, but the warm and sunny weather is set to return on Sunday, with a slight chance of thundery showers later in the afternoon. Temperatures in the latter part of the weekend are expected to reach 18C

By Monday, cooler temperatures will set in with some cloud, giving the city a more spring-like feel.

Some intermittent rain may appear with possible sunny intervals.