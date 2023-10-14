Welcome to Wonderland! Care home hosts special tea party with local youngsters

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The team at Care UK’s Parker Meadows, on Parker View, hosted a Mad Hatters Tea Party to mark the home’s 11th birthday.

To celebrate, the team transformed the home into the magical world of Alice in Wonderland.

Residents were thrilled when team members appeared dressed as characters from Lewis Carroll’s classic children's book including, Alice, The Mad Hatter, the Queen of Hearts and Tweedle Dum.

Residents at Parker Meadows enjoy the party

Grandchildren enjoyed a live retelling of favourite parts of the book and a live singer before a special tea party, complete with high tea and birthday cake.

Matthew Smith, General Manager at Parker Meadows, said: “Our Mad Hatter’s Tea Party was a huge success – we had such a brilliant time creating our own wonderland for our 11th birthday.

“It was great to see the residents and their grandchildren spending quality time together, and seeing the team put so much effort into the day with their fantastic costumes and decorations.

“Here at Parker Meadows, we work hard to come up with new and exciting activities for our residents to try.

Residents at Parker Meadows enjoy the party

"The afternoon was a great way for residents to reminisce about their favourite childhood stories with the younger generation – all while encouraging socialisation and creativity.”

Other Care UK homes in the area are Pear Tree Court at Horndean and Ancasta Grove at Sarisbury Green. In all, they operate 150 homes across England, Wales and Scotland.