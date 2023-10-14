News you can trust since 1877
Welcome to Wonderland! Care home hosts special tea party with local youngsters

Care home residents in Fareham stepped through the looking glass for an afternoon of fun with their grandchildren to celebrate the home’s birthday.
By Sam BrownContributor
Published 14th Oct 2023, 18:30 BST- 1 min read
The team at Care UK’s Parker Meadows, on Parker View, hosted a Mad Hatters Tea Party to mark the home’s 11th birthday.

To celebrate, the team transformed the home into the magical world of Alice in Wonderland.

Residents were thrilled when team members appeared dressed as characters from Lewis Carroll’s classic children's book including, Alice, The Mad Hatter, the Queen of Hearts and Tweedle Dum.

Residents at Parker Meadows enjoy the party
Residents at Parker Meadows enjoy the party
Grandchildren enjoyed a live retelling of favourite parts of the book and a live singer before a special tea party, complete with high tea and birthday cake.

Matthew Smith, General Manager at Parker Meadows, said: “Our Mad Hatter’s Tea Party was a huge success – we had such a brilliant time creating our own wonderland for our 11th birthday.

“It was great to see the residents and their grandchildren spending quality time together, and seeing the team put so much effort into the day with their fantastic costumes and decorations.

“Here at Parker Meadows, we work hard to come up with new and exciting activities for our residents to try.




"The afternoon was a great way for residents to reminisce about their favourite childhood stories with the younger generation – all while encouraging socialisation and creativity.”

Other Care UK homes in the area are Pear Tree Court at Horndean and Ancasta Grove at Sarisbury Green. In all, they operate 150 homes across England, Wales and Scotland.

Parker Meadows opened in 2012 and caters for 80 residents, each with their own en-suite facilities.

