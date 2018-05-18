West Sussex council and fire service support LGBT+ awareness day

Have your say

FIRE stations are showing their support for International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia by flying rainbow flags.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and West Sussex County Council supported the event held yesterday.

The day is about championing the importance of inclusion and diversity.

Louise Goldsmith, leader of the county council said: ‘Raising the rainbow flag is a simple but clear demonstration of our support for all LGBT+ communities.

‘It demonstrates that we are opposed to all forms of discrimination, harassment, bullying, and hate crime.

‘While much has already been achieved, a lot remains to be done to ensure the social acceptance of people from minority communities.

‘West Sussex County Council is determined to play its part in this.’

Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Neil Stocker, said he was proud the fire and rescue service was marking the awareness day this year.