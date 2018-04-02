Westbourne worshippers mark death of Jesus with traditional Easter walk

WORSHIPPERS marked the sacrifice of Jesus during a procession on Good Friday.

About 30 Christians in Westbourne, near Emsworth, took part in the annual tradition in the run-up to Easter.

Starting in Monk’s Hill, the congregation walked through the village with a large cross, recalling the death of Jesus through song and prayer, before holding a service at St John the Baptist’s Church, in Westborne Road.

Celebrations of the resurrection continued throughout the weekend, including a sunrise service on Easter Sunday, followed by breakfast.

It was the first time the Easter ceremonies were led by the Rev Andrew Doye, rector at St John’s parish church. He joined the parish last May.

Speaking of the event, Rev Doye said: ‘Easter is the great celebration in the church, taking us from the solemn sadness of Jesus’ cross to the joy and brightness of his rising from the dead.

‘God brought new life, then; and does so through his love and mercy to us, today.’

John Millard was among those attending the event. He said the Good Friday walk was a ‘sombre’ one.