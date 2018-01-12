What's on from Friday, January 12 to Thursday, January 18

What's on for the week ahead

TODAY

DANCING

BUCKLAND: Community Centre, Malins Rd. 1.30-4pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. £3. (023) 9242 5331.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 11.30am-12.30pm. FiftyFifty. Creative dance for people aged 50 and above. 07708 720 711 / abstractDPA.com.

EVENTS

COSHAM: Memory Lane, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 2pm / 4pm. QA Knitting Group. Knit everything from baby hats and jackets to fiddle mitts for dementia patients. Open to staff, patients and visitors. 07846 472 423.

PORTSMOUTH: Grammar School. 10am-3pm. The Solent Guild of Woodcarvers and Sculptors Carve In. An opportunity to discuss carving, provide help and share ideas. solentguildofwoodcarvers.org.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. Lothar Gotz: Composition for a Staircase. A mural commissioned to mark the 10th anniversary of the Gallery’s contemporary wing. 01243 774557 / pallant.org.uk.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Drawings and watercolours by Eileen Stockwell and Sue Harvey. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5pm. Camera Collection by Trevor Austin. An eclectic range of Trevor’s cameras from the late 1950s to present day. (023) 9247 2700 / thespring.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Wild Water. A collection of hand-woven wall hangings and interior textiles by artist Alice Hume. (023) 9277 8080 / aspex.org.uk.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. The Big Heat (15). Tough cop Dave Bannion takes on a politically powerful crime syndicate. 07435 029 408 / no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Somethin’ Else. Rock/sax party band. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

MARKETS

STUBBINGTON: Library, Stubbington Ln. 9am-12pm. Country Market. Cakes, savouries, dairy and gluten-free products, crafts, flowers, fruit and vegetables.

STAGE

HAVANT: The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Alice in Wonderland and Through The Looking Glass. Dynamo Youth Theatre presents Lewis Carroll’s timeless children’s stories. (023) 9247 2700 / thespring.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

CLANFIELD: Memorial Hall, South Ln. 7.30pm. Lights in the Sky. Hampshire Astronomical Group presents a talk by Michael Maunder. £3. hantsastro.org.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at The Pyramids Centre, Clarence Esplanade. 10.30am. Seafront group walk. Suitable for all. (023) 9268 8390.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

DRAYTON: Church of the Resurrection. 2-4pm. Build@Church. (023) 9275 4130 / farlingtonparish.co.uk.

GOSPORT: Diving Museum, Stokes Bay Rd. 11.30am-1pm. Red Hat Knitters. Knit a traditional divers red hat which are sold in the museum shop. Free. (023) 9260 2260 / familiesonline.co.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. Lothar Gotz: Composition for a Staircase. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 12-3.30pm. Drawings and watercolours by Eileen Stockwell and Sue Harvey. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: The Gallery, Gosport Discovery Centre, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm. Southern Shores. A selection of maritime-themed paintings from the 19th and 20th centuries, including works by Richard Eurich, Spencer Gore and CRW Nevinson. Free, £3 suggested donation. (023) 9250 1957.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-4pm. See today.

NORTH MUNDHAM: Village Hall, School Ln. 10am-5pm. Chichester Camera Club Exhibition. Featuring pieces from the club photographers’ travels around the globe. £1.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Wild Water. See today.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. Suburbicon (15). As a 1950s suburban community self-destructs, a home invasion has sinister consequences for one seemingly normal family. 07435 029 408 / no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Skunk Funk. Funk-rock/sax band. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

STAGE

GOSPORT: Thorngate Theatre, Bury Rd. 1.30pm / 5.30pm. Hansel & Gretyl. A family pantomime presented by the Thorngate Pantomime, Variety Company and Jubilee School of Dance. £9, concessions £5. (023) 9251 0012.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre, East St. 2.30pm / 7.30pm. Alice in Wonderland and Through The Looking Glass. See today.

HAYLING ISLAND: The Station Theatre, Station Rd. 2.30pm / 6.30pm. Cinderella. Classic pantomime presented by the Hayling Island Amateur Dramatic Society. £10, children £6. (023) 9246 6363.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Meet at the Blue Lagoon at Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Group walk. Flat, paved route along foreshore to Mountbatten Centre and back. (023) 9284 1762.

PORTSMOUTH: Royal Naval Club & Royal Albert Yacht Club, Pembroke Rd. 2pm. Supplying the British Antarctic Stations before the Falklands War. The Society for Nautical Research (South) presents a talk by Stuart Lawrence. (023) 9283 1461.

SUNDAY

CONCERTS

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 7pm. The Urban Vocal Group 10th Anniversary Concert. Featuring more than 120 singers performing arrangements of classic tunes from pop to soul and beyond. £12, concessions £10. portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

DANCING

WICKHAM: Community Centre, Mill Ln. 1.30-4pm. Sunday tea dance. 50/50 social ballroom, Latin American and sequence dancing. All standards welcome. £3, includes tea and coffee. 07980 058 310 / ballroomrazzamatazz.co.uk.

PARK GATE: Royal British Legion, Brook Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Country & Western dance. £6.50, members £5. Bar and raffle. All welcome. 01329 519 765.

EVENTS

COPNOR: St Joseph’s Church, Copnor Bridge. 11am. Russian Orthodox Christmas and New Year Liturgy.

HAVANT: Calvary Chapel, Barncroft Primary School, Park Ln. 10.30am-12.30pm. Worship, The Word and Communion. A service of encouragement and worship. Sunday school and creche available. 07879 130499 / calvaryportsmouth.co.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. Lothar Gotz: Composition for a Staircase. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 12-3.30pm. Drawings and watercolours by Eileen Stockwell and Sue Harvey. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

NORTH MUNDHAM: Village Hall, School Ln. 10am-5pm. Chichester Camera Club Exhibition. See Saturday.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Wild Water. See today.

GIGS

EASTNEY: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm-12am. Broken-mic night hosted by Jay Groovara. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

MARKETS

CHICHESTER: Westgate Leisure Centre, Via Ravanna. 10.30am-4pm. Antique and Collectors Fair. Wide variety of antiques and collectables. £2. 07747 604 541 / emmottpromotions.co.uk.

HAYLING ISLAND: Eastoke Community Hall, Wheatlands Ave. 10am-3pm. Market and car boot. Entry free, table hire £8 or £6 if you bring your own. (023) 9246 5263.

STAGE

GOSPORT: Thorngate Theatre, Bury Rd. 1.30pm. Hansel & Gretyl. See Saturday

HAVANT: The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre, East St. 2.30pm. Alice in Wonderland and Through The Looking Glass. See today.

WALKS & TALKS

MILTON: Meet at The Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton Foreshore group walk through uneven footpaths to the shore. (023) 9284 1762.

MONDAY

COFFEE

NORTH END: Baptist Church, Powerscourt Rd. 10am-12pm. Copnor Coffee Club. Receive a warm welcome and meet new people. (023) 9285 1864.

DANCING

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 6.30-7.30pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 9.30-10.15am. Diddi Dance. Pre-school programme for children aged 18 months to four years exploring 16 different dance styles, including hip-hop, salsa and Bollywood. 07767 702 444 / diddidance.com.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Intermediate line dancing class. £5. 01329 315641 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Rd. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits.

HAYLING ISLAND: Community Centre, Station Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and latin absolute beginners class. £6. 07505 191596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Devonshire Avenue Baptist Church Hall, Winter Rd. Ballroom and latin classes with Instep Dance Club. Beginners from 7.30-8.30pm; free practice session from 8.30pm-8.45pm; improvers from 8.45pm-9.30pm. £5 per session or £6 for two sessions per person/evening. 07722 040 483.

EVENTS

COSHAM: St Colman’s Church Hall. 7.15-9pm. Portsmouth Chorus rehearsal. Ability to follow music is helpful. Annual subcription £80 with three concerts per year. portsmouthchorus.org.

COWPLAIN: The Borrow Centre, London Rd. 1.30-3.30pm. Crafty Needles. Bring your own knitting or embroidery and have tea, cake and a chat. (023) 9261 5916.

FRATTON: Portsmouth Academy, St Mary’s Rd. 7.15-9.15pm. Portsmouth Festival Choir rehearsal. Join this mixed choir of all ages to sing beautiful music in a companionable atmosphere. First term free. (023) 9247 0532 / portsmouthfestivalchoir.co.uk.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Havant Light Opera rehearsal. Sing a variety of musical theatre from Gilbert and Sullivan to Rogers and Hammerstein to the Hallelujah Chorus. Looking for new singers and backstage workers. 01243 574 535.

HILSEA: Mountbatten Centre, Alexandra Park, Alex Way. 12-3pm. Badminton for 50+. Fun games, not league standard. £5. (023) 9320 0401.

WIDLEY: Christ Church Hall, London Rd. 1.30-3pm. Reflections Entertainment Group. Seeking new members to perform to associations, parties, day centres and more. Ability to read music not essential. (023) 9242 0070.

SOUTHSEA: Library, Palmerston Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. Beat stress and aid relaxation. All materials provided.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Drawings and watercolours by Eileen Stockwell and Sue Harvey. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: The Gallery, Gosport Discovery Centre, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm. Southern Shores. See Saturday.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5pm. Camera Collection by Trevor Austin. See today.

STAGE

HAYLING ISLAND: The Station Theatre, Station Rd. 7.30pm. Cinderella. See Saturday.

WALKS & TALKS

EMSWORTH: Mountford Rooms, North Street Community Centre. 7.30pm. The Seaside Piers of the British Isles. Emsworth Maritime & Historical Trust presents an illustrated talk by Graeme Payne. £4, members £3. emsworthmuseum.org.uk.

FRATTON: Meet at The Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park group walk. Buggy and wheelchair-friendly. (023) 9268 8390.

GOSPORT: Discovery Centre, High St. 2-4.30pm. Gosport Access Group and Disability Forum Open Forum. Sharing news and more information regarding disability-related topics. 07847 228 394 / gosportaccessgroup@hotmail.co.uk.

NORTH END: Meet at The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 12.15pm. Moderate group walk to Stamshaw Foreshore. Not suitable for buggies or wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier-to-pier group walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at Canoe Lake memorial. 1pm. Group walk. Slow short 30 minute walk. (023) 9268 8390.

TUESDAY

COFFEE

HILSEA: Howard Road Community Centre. 10.30am-12.30pm. Hilsea Social Group. Receive a warm welcome and meet new people. (023) 9285 1864.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Catholic Church Hall, South Pl. 10am-1pm. Coffee, Cake and Lunch Tuesdays. In aid of local charities.

SOUTHSEA: The White Horse Pub, Southsea Terrace. 2-4pm. Southsea Seniors. Receive a warm welcome and meet new people. (023) 9285 1864.

DANCING

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Community Centre, Twyford Dr. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

PORTSMOUTH: The Box, Commercial Rd. 6-7pm. Jedha Fit Street Dance Class. High intensity training for all abilities and fitness levels. dmon_tis@hotmail.com.

TITCHFIELD: Community Centre, Mill St. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2, includes tea and biscuits.

EVENTS

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 11.45am-2.30pm. Lunch Club. Enjoy a freshly-cooked two-course meal with tea or coffee and an activity afterwards. £4. 01329 234 409.

COSHAM: St Philip’s Church, Hawthorn Crescent, 7.30-10pm. The Havant Pitchpipers. Join this choir which performs at various events in the area. Seeking new members of any age or ability. pitchpipers.co.uk.

FAREHAM: Methodist Church Hall, Kings Rd. 7.30pm. Solent Sounds Ladies Chorus rehearsal. Try some a capella singing with the chorus. First four weeks free, £1 per week after. 01489 891832 / solentsoundschorus.org.

HAVANT: St Faith’s Church Hall, The Pallant. 7.30-9.30pm. Solent Male Voice Choir rehearsal. Seeking new members. solentmalevoicechoir.org.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 1.30-3.30pm. Variety Club. £2, includes refreshments.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. Lothar Gotz: Composition for a Staircase. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Drawings and watercolours by Eileen Stockwell and Sue Harvey. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: The Gallery, Gosport Discovery Centre, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm. Southern Shores. See Saturday.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5pm. Camera Collection by Trevor Austin. See today.

STAGE

HAYLING ISLAND: The Station Theatre, Station Rd. 7.30pm. Cinderella. See Saturday.

WALKS & TALKS

EASTNEY: Meet at Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 1pm. Short park-to-park walk to the café at Milton Community Centre. (023) 9268 8390.

BUCKLAND: Meet at Community Centre, Malins Rd. 10.30am. Stamshaw Foreshore group walk. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet outside Civic Offices, Guildhall Square. 12.15pm. Lunchtime group walk to Gunwharf or Southsea and back. (023) 9268 8390.

WEDNESDAY

COFFEE

SOUTHSEA: Church of the Holy Spirit, Fawcett Rd. 2-4pm. The Natterjacks. Receive a warm welcome and meet new people. (023) 9285 1864.

CONCERTS

PORTSMOUTH: The Rotunda, Portsmouth Grammar School, High St. 7.30pm. PGS Music Scholars. In support of the John Pounds Trust, helping fund the further education of disadvantaged young people in Portsmouth. £3.

DANCING

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 7-8pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Line Dancing beginners class.01329 315641 / 07710 491511 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

SARISBURY GREEN: Community Centre, The Green. 8-10pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits. 01489 573114.

WALLINGTON: Village Hall. 8.30-10pm. Ballroom and Latin social practice night. £6, includes tea/coffee. 07505 191 596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

CATHERINGTON: Village Hall. 7.30pm. Horndean Camera Club meeting. Members’ activities include speakers, internal and external club competitions, and home evenings where members show their expertise. horndeancameraclub.org.uk.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Methodist Church Hall, High St. 9am-12.30pm. Community table top and craft sale. Meet local groups and community organisations. Entry free, table hire from £5. (023) 9255 1706 / leeresidents.org.uk.

STAMSHAW: Community Centre, Wilson Rd. 10.15am-11.45am. New Age Kurling. (023) 9268 8390.

WIDLEY: Christchurch Hall, London Rd. 7.45pm. Solent City Chorus. Looking for male members, call first in case the chorus are doing something away from the hall. 07796 136487 / singingportsmouth.org.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. Lothar Gotz: Composition for a Staircase. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Drawings and watercolours by Eileen Stockwell and Sue Harvey. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: The Gallery, Gosport Discovery Centre, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm. Southern Shores. See Saturday.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5pm. Camera Collection by Trevor Austin. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Wild Water. See today.

FILMS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St 1.45pm / 7.30pm. The Sense of an Ending (15). A man is presented with a mysterious legacy that causes him to re-think his life. £8, concessions £7. thespring.co.uk.

GIGS

MILTON: Old House At Home, Locksway Rd. 8pm. Broadside Folk Club. Acoustic singaround, piano available.

STAGE

HAYLING ISLAND: The Station Theatre, Station Rd. 7.30pm. Cinderella. See Saturday.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 1pm / 4pm. Peppa Pig’s Adventure. Peppa gets ready to go on an exciting camping trip to the woods with George and her school friends. (023) 9282 8282 / kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

COPNOR: Meet at The Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 10.30am. Group walk. Short route to Baffins Pond, longer route to Milton Foreshore. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Group walk with views of the Spinnaker Tower. (023) 9268 8390.

PAULSGROVE: Meet at Paulsgrove Community Centre, Marsden Rd. 11am. An uphill walk through Paulsgrove’s green spaces and back to the centre for refreshments. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet outside Canoe Lake Café, St Helens Parade. 10.30am.Canoe Lake and Southsea seafront group walk through the rose and rock garden. Suitable for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: City Museum, Museum Rd. 2-3pm. The Royal Observer Corps during the Second World War. Talk arranged by the D-Day Museum. £5, concessions £4. (023) 9283 4779 / MuseumsGeneralOffice@Portsmouthcc.gov.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Richmond Building, University of Portsmouth, Portland St. 7pm. Fighting Crime with Ion Beams. Talk presented by University of Surrey’s Melanie Bailey. (023) 9284 2417 / port.ac.uk/physsoc.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-12pm. Mini Makers. A world of colour and creativity inspired by storybooks for those aged five and below and their parents/carers, led by trained arts professionals. £3. (023) 9277 8080 / aspex.org.uk.

THURSDAY

CLASSES

BUCKLAND: Community Centre, Malins Rd. 9.30-10.30am. Beginners yoga class. Suitable for all ages and abilities. £4. 07766 753 638.

COFFEE

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 12.45-3pm. Afternoon Club. Enjoy a light lunch and tea and cakes with entertainment and activities. £3. 01329 234 409.

NORTH END: The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 10am-12pm. North End Allsorts. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Trinity Methodist Church, Albert Rd. 10am-12pm. Thursday Chat and Tea Club. Receive a warm welcome and meet new people. (023) 9285 1864.

CONCERTS

PORTSMOUTH: Cathedral, High St. 12.30pm-2pm, Piano Duet – Stephen and Teresa Foster. Free, donations welcome. music@portsmouthcathedral.org.uk.

DANCING

ALVERSTOKE: Alverbank Hotel. 8-11pm. Salsa class. Beginners’ and improvers’ lessons with Salsa Synergy UK. £6. 07979 800 299.

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 4.15-6.15pm. Abstract Dance and Performing Arts. Street and commercial dance for children aged five to 11 years. 07708 720 711 / AbstractDPA.com.

STUBBINGTON: Methodist Church Hall, Mays Ln. 9.30am-12.30pm. Line Dancing combined class. 01329 315641 / 07710 491511 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

WATERLOOVILLE: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and Latin beginners class. 07505 191 596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

COPNOR: The Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 11.30am-1.30pm. Lunch Club. Home-made two-course lunch with tea and coffee, raffle and entertainment. £5. (023) 9261 7890.

COSHAM: Library, Spur Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. Beat stress and aid relaxation. Materials provided. (023) 9268 8259.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre. 9.30-11am. Teeny Tots Freeflow Play Session. £2.50 per family, includes refreshments.

southsea: St Luke’s Church Hall, Greetham St. 7.30pm. The Cantrelle Singers. Small ladies choir which sings a wide range of music from Bach to Bacharach. (023) 9261 2406 / janetfrench60@gmail.com.

SOUTHSEA: St James’ Church Hall, Milton Rd. 11am. Singercise. A seated fun activity session to music for older and disabled people to help improve fitness. Tea and chat after. £2.50. 07754 528 814.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 8.30pm. Quiz Night. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. Lothar Gotz: Composition for a Staircase. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Drawings and watercolours by Eileen Stockwell and Sue Harvey. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: The Gallery, Gosport Discovery Centre, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm. Southern Shores. See Saturday.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5pm. Camera Collection by Trevor Austin. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Wild Water. See today.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 4.15pm. Murder on the Orient Express. (12A). Detective Hercule Poirot is recruited to investigate a murder on board the train he’s travelling on. 07435 029 408 / no6cinema.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. Human Flow (12A). Ai Weiwei’s heartbreaking exploration into the global refugee crisis. 07435 029 408 / no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Guildhall, Guildhall Square, PO1 2AB. 7pm. Hello Again – The Story of Neil Diamond. £24.95. portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

EASTNEY: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm-12am. Broken-mic night hosted by Jay Groovara. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

MARKETS

EMSWORTH: Baptist Church Hall, North St. 10-11.30am. Country Market. Cakes, savouries, preserves, fresh local meat, eggs, plants and crafts.

WATERLOOVILE: St George’s Church Hall, St George’s Walk. 9.30-11.30am. St George’s Market. Crafts, jewellery, cards, cakes, plants, preserves, honey and eggs.

STAGE

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Your Bard by Nicholas Collett. £12.50, concessions £11.50, followed by post-show chat. thespring.co.uk.

HAYLING ISLAND: The Station Theatre, Station Rd. 7.30pm. Cinderella. See Saturday.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 1pm / 4pm. Peppa Pig’s Adventure. See Wednesday.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Meet in Scott Road car park, off Military Rd. 10.30am. Foxes Forest group walk. Involves uneven footpaths. (023) 9268 8390.

