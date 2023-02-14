The Southsea Coastal Scheme is currently taking place in Southsea and is the UK’s largest local authority-led coastal defences project. The sea defence work will stretch for 4.5km from Old Portsmouth to Eastney, and help to reduce the risk of flooding to more than 10,000 homes and 700 businesses.

However, Portsmouth City Council was recently taken to court following a summons from a Southsea resident about noise disturbances from the South Coastal Scheme. The scheme involves large rocks being dropped onto the Southsea shoreline to create a natural flood defence - but Miss Julia Pilkington, who was prosecuting the city council, claimed there were more than 100 ‘noisy nights’ over seven months, recording the noise on her phone.

Miss Pilkington took the matter to court in hopes of getting a prohibition order against night work but it was decided the work will continue on the sea defences despite the complaint. Speaking outside of court, Miss Pilkington said: “I am very angry – to me, 50 complaints is an awful lot and there are probably more people who have complained to their local councillor about it too.”

But when will the sea defence work in Southsea come to an end and how much will the work cost in total? Here’s everything you need to know.

When did the Southsea Coastal Scheme start?

The Southsea Coastal Scheme began on the new sea defences back in September 2020. Since the scheme began, historic defences were found surrounding Southsea Castle during excavation works.

A structure designed to hold a swivel mount gun dating back to the early 19th century was exposed beneath the existing promenade in front of the castle back in December. In addition, a large triangular defence structure was found near the gun emplacement.

How much will the Southsea Coastal Scheme cost?

In 2020, the government awarded nearly £100m of funding to the project. Previously, Portsmouth City Council was allocated £6.5m of grant funding from central government to progress the design phase of the project.

The whole life cost of the project is £160.5 million. Here’s a cost breakdown, according to the Southsea Coastal Scheme website.

Work to add rocks to the sea defences at Southsea Castle

Project cost breakdown

Design Costs: £7.3m

Construction costs: £97m

Project Delivery costs: £9.7m

Risk contingency: £16.0m

Cost to deliver the defences: £130M

Maintenance costs (for next 100 years): £4.5m

Future costs: £26.0m

When will the Southsea Coastal Scheme end?