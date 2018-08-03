Wickham Festival kicks off four days of musical fun

FAMILY-friendly Wickham Festival has kicked off its four days of live music and entertainment.

The relaxed folk festival, which caters for young and old, showcased its variety of musical tastes alongside its popular array of attractions including comedy, cartoon cinema, storytelling, puppet theatre and a crafts tent.

Imar performing on Thursday evening Picture: Sarah Standing (180618-750)

With live music on four stages plus a host of other entertainment, Wickham is seen as one of the safest, most relaxed and family-friendly festivals in the UK.

Acts for the event include headliners Steve Harley and Cockney Rebel, Kate Rusby, Squeeze, Richard Thompson Trio, as well as Show of Hands, Jon Boden and The Remnant Kings and others.

Festival-goers will also be treated to street theatre, film screenings of classic festivals such as Glastonbury, as well as a new cabaret and circus skills stage and exotic foods fair and real ale bars.

Revellers attending the opening day said they were having a blast.

‘It’s been very good from what I’ve seen so far,’ regular attendee Joe Paglia, 69, said. ‘It’s great to be with like-minded people who just want to forget their worries and have a good time with their family and friends.’

Sharon Wilson, of Fareham, said: ‘It’s a brilliant festival and so well organised. We love coming because it’s got a nice atmosphere and appeals to older people.’

Graham Hiley, event spokesperson, said: ‘It’s been a fantastic start to the festival and promises to be very popular over the weekend with the weather getting hotter.’