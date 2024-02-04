Wightlink welcomes home the Mermaid Atlantic rowers who completed The World’s Toughest Row Atlantic Challenge
Three inspirational menhave returned back to the UK after completing The World’s Toughest Row Atlantic Challenge.
Transatlantic rowers Xavier Baker, Paul Berry and Chris Mannion are now back home on the Isle of Wight, after an overnight flight to Gatwick Airport and a Wightlink FastCat from Portsmouth to Ryde Pier.
The three friends, from the Isle of Wight, rowed 3,000 miles in 43 days from La Gomera in the Canary Islands to Antigua in the Caribbean and raised over £17,000 for ocean conservation charities. Wightlink Captain Mark O’Ferrall welcomed them to the Bridge for their first glimpse of the Isle of Wight.
The group took part in The World’s Toughest Row Atlantic Challenge which is a gruelling row like no other. Teams across the world have taken part in the challenge and the Mermaid Atlantic Rowers have officially completed their row. The challenge started in early December and the group finished 16th out of all of the teams and third place in the trio section.
Wightlink Commercial Director Phil Delaney said: “As one of Mermaid Atlantic’s sponsors, we’ve been following their progress online and were delighted when the guys completed their epic challenge. It’s been wonderful to welcome them onboard for the final leg of their journey.”