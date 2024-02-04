Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Transatlantic rowers Xavier Baker, Paul Berry and Chris Mannion are now back home on the Isle of Wight, after an overnight flight to Gatwick Airport and a Wightlink FastCat from Portsmouth to Ryde Pier.

The three friends, from the Isle of Wight, rowed 3,000 miles in 43 days from La Gomera in the Canary Islands to Antigua in the Caribbean and raised over £17,000 for ocean conservation charities. Wightlink Captain Mark O’Ferrall welcomed them to the Bridge for their first glimpse of the Isle of Wight.

Mermaid Atlantic rowers heading home after completing The World's Toughest Row.

The group took part in The World’s Toughest Row Atlantic Challenge which is a gruelling row like no other. Teams across the world have taken part in the challenge and the Mermaid Atlantic Rowers have officially completed their row. The challenge started in early December and the group finished 16th out of all of the teams and third place in the trio section.