Win for people power as keys left on Southsea Common are reunited with their owner

A MOTHER has thanked The News, its readers and the police after a lost items appeal was successfully closed.

Nicola Whittingham, 47, said she ‘can’t thank The News enough’ after she was reunited with an iPhone and set of keys belonging to her son.

The prized possessions had been left behind after a hot summer’s day on Southsea Common on Sunday.

But thanks to an appeal launched by Hants Reponse Cops on Twitter – later the subject of a story which was shared by more than 220 readers of this newspaper – Nicola received the items which she had feared lost for good.

Speaking to The News, the cleaner, from Portsmouth, said: ‘I cannot express my gratitude to The News enough for this and for helping me.

‘I had not slept as I thought people had keys to my house.’

She added: ‘Can I please thank everyone who shared this post and especially the police.

‘There are kind and honest people out there. Thank you.’