Window smashed in attempted burglary in Bordon - police launch appeal
Officers investigating an attempted burglary in Bordon would like to take the opportunity to make residents aware and appeal for any information that may assist enquiries. It was reported that sometime between 11pm on February 29 and 3:15am on March 1 the window of a front door was smashed at an address on Woodside Park. The occupants were at home at the time of the incident but nobody was injured. Entry wasn’t gained to the house and nothing was taken.
Officers are carrying out enquiries in the local area but the police would like to ask anyone who may have any information to please contact them. Perhaps you live in the area and saw or heard something suspicious overnight on February 29 into the early hours of March 1? Or maybe you have CCTV or Ring Doorbell footage that may have captured something?