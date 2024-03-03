Officers investigating an attempted burglary in Bordon would like to take the opportunity to make residents aware and appeal for any information that may assist enquiries. It was reported that sometime between 11pm on February 29 and 3:15am on March 1 the window of a front door was smashed at an address on Woodside Park. The occupants were at home at the time of the incident but nobody was injured. Entry wasn’t gained to the house and nothing was taken.