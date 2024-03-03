News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Window smashed in attempted burglary in Bordon - police launch appeal

The police have launched an appeal for information after a window was smashed in an attempted burglary.
Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 3rd Mar 2024, 10:09 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers investigating an attempted burglary in Bordon would like to take the opportunity to make residents aware and appeal for any information that may assist enquiries. It was reported that sometime between 11pm on February 29 and 3:15am on March 1 the window of a front door was smashed at an address on Woodside Park. The occupants were at home at the time of the incident but nobody was injured. Entry wasn’t gained to the house and nothing was taken.

Officers are carrying out enquiries in the local area but the police would like to ask anyone who may have any information to please contact them. Perhaps you live in the area and saw or heard something suspicious overnight on February 29 into the early hours of March 1? Or maybe you have CCTV or Ring Doorbell footage that may have captured something?

If you have any information about the incident, visit the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary website. Click here for more.

Related topics:ResidentsCCTVHampshirePolice