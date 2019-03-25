Woman, 52, dies in Gosport fire that destroyed bungalow

A WOMAN has died in a blaze that destroyed a bungalow.

Hampshire police confirmed the 52-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire in Nyria Way, Gosport.

House fire at Nyria Way off Willis Road in Gosport. Picture: Daniel Harbut

Up to 26 firefighters tackled the blaze from 12.11pm today.

Now a joint investigation is being carried out into the blaze by Hampshire police and Hampshire Fires and Rescue Service.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘Her next of kin have been informed.

‘Investigations are ongoing.’

Richard Smith, 64, lives in the flats overlooking the bungalows.

He said: ‘I heard a big commotion with all the sirens going off and when I came outside there were police and fire engines swarming all over the area.

‘The flames were at least twice the height of the bungalow and there was so much smoke you couldn’t see across to the next estate.’

Despite being shocked by what he had witnessed, Richard was quick to praise the brave actions the emergency services.

‘The firefighters had the fire under control within about 30 minutes of arriving. Things could have been even worse if the fire had managed to spread,’ he said.