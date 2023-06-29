News you can trust since 1877
Woman rescued from ferocious Waterlooville house blaze believed to have been 'started deliberately'

Firefighters rescued a woman from her smouldering home as police investigate what caused the inferno.
By Freddie Webb
Published 29th Jun 2023, 07:57 BST- 1 min read

Crews from Havant, Cosham and Waterlooville were deployed to the address on Tuesday evening. The fire took place in Tamarisk Close, Waterlooville, at around 7.30pm.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) spokeswoman said the female had to be treated by paramedics at the scene following her rescue. The incident was passed on to the police, as it is believed the blaze was started ‘deliberately’.

The fire took place in Tamarisk Close, Waterlooville, near Woodsedge. Picture: Google Street View.The fire took place in Tamarisk Close, Waterlooville, near Woodsedge. Picture: Google Street View.
The fire took place in Tamarisk Close, Waterlooville, near Woodsedge. Picture: Google Street View.
The HIWFRS spokeswoman said: ‘Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and put the fire, which is believed to have started in the bedroom, out using jets and a ventilation fan to clear smoke. The woman was given immediate emergency care by firefighters before she was handed to paramedics.

‘The incident was handed over to police as it’s believed the fire may have been started deliberately.’ Firefighters left the area at 9.11pm.

