Crews from Havant, Cosham and Waterlooville were deployed to the address on Tuesday evening. The fire took place in Tamarisk Close, Waterlooville, at around 7.30pm.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) spokeswoman said the female had to be treated by paramedics at the scene following her rescue. The incident was passed on to the police, as it is believed the blaze was started ‘deliberately’.

The fire took place in Tamarisk Close, Waterlooville, near Woodsedge. Picture: Google Street View.

The HIWFRS spokeswoman said: ‘Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and put the fire, which is believed to have started in the bedroom, out using jets and a ventilation fan to clear smoke. The woman was given immediate emergency care by firefighters before she was handed to paramedics.