Firefighters called to Gosport blaze caused by electrical fault in boiler cupboard
A woman has been rescued from a Gosport flat by firefighters after a fire broke out as a result of her boiler.
Firefighters had to use a ladder to reach the balcony of a Gosport flat and rescue the occupant after a fire involving the boiler broke out on January 31.
Crews from Gosport and Fareham were called to the property on Heritage Way at around 4:30pm. Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters were able to stop the blaze using hose reel jets before clearing the first-floor flat of smoke with ventilation fans.
Fortunately the rescued occupant was not required to go to hospital. It was determined that the fire was caused by an electrical fault in the boiler cupboard.