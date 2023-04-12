Emergency services rushed to the scene in West Street, Fareham, earlier this afternoon. Police and fire crews have set up a cordon, with the immediate surrounding area currently sealed off to the public.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said a woman has been badly injured and is being treated by medical personnel. ‘We were called just before 1.45pm to a report of scaffolding falling in West Street, Fareham,’ he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NOW READ: Emergency services deployed to West Street

A woman has sustained 'serious' injuries after scaffolding was blown off a roof in West Street, Fareham. Police, fire crews are at the scene. The woman is being treated by paramedics.

‘A woman has suffered serious injuries in the incident and is being treated by paramedics.’ Fareham Police reported the incident earlier on Twitter and called on the public to move on from the area.

The force said: ‘Fareham Police are dealing with an injury related incident on West Street, Fareham. Multi agency incident involving all Emergency Services who are on scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Please do not loiter or film us at work. Be considerate of the injured parties dignity.’ A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said crews from Cosham and Fareham have been deployed to the scene to assist with safety.

The Met Office issued an yellow weather warning for ‘strong’ wind early this morning, which is in place until 8pm tonight.

Scaffolding collapse in West Street, Fareham. Picture: Toby Paine.

‘West or northwest winds are expected to increase during Wednesday morning, then remain strong for much of the day,’ they added. ‘Gusts of 40-50 mph are expected widely within the warning area, but some coastal areas may see gusts of up to 60mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Outbreaks of heavy rain or showers will accompany the strong winds.’