Firefighters rescued a woman who got stuck in knee-high mud in Portchester.

Emergency personnel were deployed to the Shearwater Avenue vicinity, near the shore in Cams Bay, on Tuesday afternoon. They reached the area at 2.15pm, where a stricken 29-year-old female was trapped. After a short while, she was freed.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said: “Crews from Fareham and Cosham rescued a 29-year-old woman stuck in knee-height mud near the shore in Cams Bay on January 8. They wore water rescue suits and shovels to dig around the female’s legs to release her from the mud.”