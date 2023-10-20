‘Wonderful to see the progress that has been made’ – pivotal stage of construction process of new Cosham Fire Station is reached
A pivotal stage of the construction process, a topping out ceremony was held to mark the completion of the main structure.
Morgan Sindall Construction are now set to work on the interior of the building to ensure it is ready for firefighters to move in by the middle of next year.
A short walk from the current station, building began on the new three-storey facility in February this year.
Cllr Rhydian Vaughan, Chairman of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Authority, said: “It is wonderful to see the progress that has been made as the new station begins to
take shape.
“I know our firefighters are excited that their station will boast state-of-the-art training facilities whilst having dedicated areas for their partnership and community engagement work.”
The existing Cosham station, in Wayte Street, remains operational throughout the build of the nearby site on Northern Road.
Clifford Kinch, Area Director for Morgan Sindall Construction’s South business, said: “Blue light facilities play a pivotal role in our local communities, and it was a real privilege to attend the topping out ceremony.
“This new station will provide an advanced, high-end facility for the area’s expert firefighters to train in and it will ensure that they have the best resources available to them.
Donna Jones, Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire and Isle of Wight, said: “I’m delighted to see the new police base at the fire station start take shape. It’s a
pleasure to be sharing this new blue light hub with our Fire and Rescue Service colleagues.
“Our brave emergency services do an amazing job keeping us all safe on a daily basis and they deserve modern working environments to work from and collaborate.
“There will be clear delineation between fire and police at the site, with the police section of the building having a public front counter for people to report crime or speak to their local police officer.”