Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in parts of Hampshire issued 

Hampshire residents are being warned that they could face thunderstorms later this week.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for parts of the county, including Waterlooville, for Friday, July 13.

Thunder warning has been issued for parts of Hampshire

Heavy and slow-moving thundery downpours could hit places between 11am and 8pm on Friday.

Portsmouth is not included in the weather warning, with the current forecast for Friday in the city being for sunshine and highs of 22C.

In Waterlooville, which is included in the yellow weather warning, there is a 30 per cent chance of rain showers between 1pm and 4pm on Friday.

In the yellow weather warning, which has been issued for parts of Hampshire and the South East, the Met Office says there is a chance of some flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely, perhaps leading to some damage to buildings.

There is a good chance driving conditions will at times be affected by spray and standing water, leading to some minor journey delays.

Some short term loss of power and other services due to lightning strikes is possible.

A Met Office spokesman said: ‘Heavy showers, which will most likely become thundery in places, are expected to develop quite widely across parts of England and Wales later Friday morning and through the afternoon.

‘Some of the showers are likely to become focused into slow-moving bands, particularly over southwest England, with some locations receiving around 20mm in an hour. As is the nature of showers however, many places within the warning area will miss them altogether, and have a dry day.’

The News reported earlier in the week that the Met Office had forecast rain for Portsmouth and parts of the surrounding area for Thursday.

A yellow weather warning for thunder and torrential rain was also issued by the Met Office last week but did not hit the city.