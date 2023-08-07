News you can trust since 1877
Youngsters rescued from mud and water in Gosport as emergency services scramble to scene

Three youngsters have been rescued after getting stuck in mud and rising water in Gosport.
By Freddie Webb
Published 7th Aug 2023, 17:57 BST- 1 min read
Three youngsters were rescued from mud and rising water in Grove Park, Gosport, on Sunday (August 6). Picture: Gosport Police.Three youngsters were rescued from mud and rising water in Grove Park, Gosport, on Sunday (August 6). Picture: Gosport Police.
Emergency services scrambled to the scene at Grove Park in Gosport yesterday. Police officers and emergency personnel from the King’s Harbour Master managed to pull the trio of young people from the mud.

They were treated at the scene and in hospital after being taken back onto dry land, but they have been pronounced safe and well. Gosport police reported on Facebook: “We, and our brilliant emergency service partners, were yesterday called upon to help three young people stuck in the mud and water near to Grove Park.

"Thankfully, the trio were quickly rescued and brought back to dry land. They were checked over at the scene, as well as in hospital, but are all doing well and safely back home.

"If your children might consider doing similar, please remind them of the very real dangers. This result could have been very different.”

