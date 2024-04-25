Southsea resident, Lois Marshall, celebrated her birthday in a unique way this year - she decided that she wanted to take part in an exhilarating and daring charity challenge. Paragliding 1000 feet over the South Downs to raise money for Wessex Cancer Support, Lois is the first person to get involved in this knuckle-biting fundraising event. The brand-new sponsored event is open all year round for local daredevils and as a result of Lois’s bravery, she managed to raise £1,500 for the charity.

Lois said: “I started doing sponsored charity events when I turned 60. Wondering what to do for my 75th, I noticed Wessex Cancer Support’s paragliding challenge. Like many of us, I’ve known lots of people whose lives have been affected by cancer, so I thought this year I’d pluck up my courage and paraglide to raise money for them. It was absolutely brilliant and I loved every minute. You’re never too old to take on a new challenge.” Wessex Cancer Support funds free, local and personal emotional support across Hampshire, Dorset and the Isle of Wight for people impacted by the disease. The charity offers support groups, cancer centres and transport for those needing to get to Southampton General Hospital or Queen Alexandra Hospital. Jess Marshall, Wessex Cancer Support’s Events and Challenge Fundraiser, said: “We all want to say a massive thank you to Lois for embracing this challenge. She’s been an absolute joy to get to know and has put so much effort into raising this incredible amount to support local people affected by cancer. I hear from her instructor that she was calm and patient and had a great flight, even taking the controls at one point.”